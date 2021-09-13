This time of year, when evenings bring the first glimmer of an autumn chill, lazy days at the city pools might be the furthest thing from your mind.
But now is the time for the city of St. Joseph to begin contemplating the future of municipal pools. It will be a difficult conversation due to aging facilities, lifeguard availability and declining usage. It shouldn’t be a decision based on nostalgia or the belief that once a neighborhood has something, it can never be taken away.
First, there is some good news. The Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department reports that Krug Pool and the St. Joseph Aquatic Park saw attendance increases in 2021, compared to 2019. The pools did not open during the pandemic summer of 2020.
Krug Pool had 2,322 swimmers, an increase of 130% from 2019. The Aquatic Park attracted 11,220 swimmers, representing an increase of 24%. While that sounds encouraging, City Parks Director Chuck Kempf tells our reporter that the number should be higher in a community of this size.
Part of the problem is that the lap pool didn’t open at the Aquatic Center this summer because of structural issues, which means no diving board. This requires an expensive fix, one that’s possible following voter approval of a half-cent sales tax for parks improvements. The lap pool is part of the former Noyes Pool, a nearly 100-year-old facility that needs attention to make the entire Aquatic Park viable going forward.
The problem with aging facilities is that the public won’t wait forever. Indeed, there are signs that St. Joseph residents are moving on. City records show 43 permits for private pools in a recent two-year period, a trend that proves draining for municipal pools. Consider that each of those private pools is likely to become a magnet for other friends and family members who don’t visit the city-run facilities.
The city has to figure out what to do with Krug Pool, which lacks the lazy river, slides and other amenities found at the Aquatic Park. It’s possible to find vague parallels to the St. Joseph School District’s dilemma: do you fix up what you have or make the wrenching decision to consolidate?
One difference is that pools do not carry the emotional and historic appeal of schools. They are an amenity, not a necessity.
At some point, the city staff and the council will have to decide on whether St. Joseph needs two city pools or one spruced-up Aquatic Park, with Krug becoming a cheaper-to-operate splash pad similar to what’s available now at Hyde Park.
Given recent trends and the way that pools can absorb public funds, it’s a move that’s beginning to sound more appealing.
