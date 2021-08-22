The return to classes should be a joyous time, or at least a muted celebration for some. The sight of school buses on the city streets conjures up hope for a more normal academic schedule, without the disruptions of hybrid learning amid surges of the coronavirus.
It also brings up a discussion of safety as students of all ages will be riding buses, crossing streets and walking on sidewalks, sometimes while the lighting conditions are less than ideal. Experts urge motorists to slow down, stop for school buses, put down phones and pay attention while driving.
There’s something dutiful and predictable about this, but it’s still good advice. Some of those heading to school will see a reminder of all that can go wrong outside Pickett Elementary, where a display of balloons and bright flowers stands in stark contrast to an underlying tragedy. There a young boy was struck by a vehicle in early July. He died from his injuries.
A closer look will reveal that something is missing at this memorial. Sidewalks. Pickett Elementary is one of those schools where sidewalks are noticeably lacking. This remains a problem for some schools neighborhoods in St. Joseph, especially those like Pickett that are located on arterial roads. For some schools that have sidewalks, like Coleman and Pershing, the benefit evaporates as soon as a student walks off school property. Those schools are located on roadways without sidewalks leading up to the building.
This is not a new phenomenon. Like many problems, it comes down to money. Earlier this year, the lack of North End sidewalks was referenced in the debate over an urban trail extension. At the time, city officials described a neighborhood sidewalk project as one that would require “big bucks,” with property acquisition, drainage and construction all adding to the tally.
So it’s a problem that becomes easy to bury amid the squabbles over mask mandates and stimulus funding. Most kids make it back and forth to school safely, and for that everyone is thankful. But wouldn’t it be a good idea to do more than just tell drivers to be attentive? Perhaps the time has come to build the infrastructure that creates a safer environment near many of these schools.
No one is saying that the tragedy in July could have been prevented with sidewalks on Pickett Road. All we know is that the young person was enjoying a playground and then trying to cross the street near the school.
We’re just saying that safety is not just a one-way street. Drivers need to slow down. Kids need to look both ways and take off their headphones. And St. Joseph needs to do more than talk about sidewalks near schools.
