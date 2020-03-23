The decision to delay the April election means that school board candidates have an opportunity to further refine their positions on public education in St. Joseph.

Six months ago, it seemed that views on a “mega-school” were likely to emerge as a hot topic among the six candidates seeking two openings on the St. Joseph Board of Education.

Two things happened since then. First, the district administration and the school board took a pause on the high school facilities discussions. The concept of one or two new high schools failed to gain wide support from the public.

The second was COVID-19. The pandemic forces the school system, like everyone else, to deal with an immediate crisis rather than long-term needs.

Even without a pandemic, the board candidates seemed poised to talk about things other than high school facilities. Questionnaires returned to the local chapter of the National Education Association shed light on topics that are likely to gain attention when the campaign heats back up, hopefully before an election now scheduled for June.

Ken Reeder voiced a desire to focus on academics and teacher compensation. Michelle Traster said it’s time to discuss overcrowding at the middle school and elementary levels. Lori Witham supports reduced class sizes and more middle school teachers. Brian Shewell identified teacher morale and student behavior as top concerns. Rick Gilmore wants to advocate for taxpayers.

No one specifically addressed new high schools, although Joshua Hall said it’s time to “pump the brakes a little” on long-term plans, and Traster said there’s too much focus on high schools and not enough on issues at the younger levels.

It’s possible to walk and chew gum at the same time, to identify long-term projects while addressing those needs that demand quicker attention. But these candidates, despite considerable differences, seem to suggest that there are simply too many other issues to talk about right now: middle school configuration, teacher morale and student behavior.

Even though we support the concept of high school facility improvements, we would agree that now is not the time, with the day-to-day concerns these candidates point out and the practical issues associated with the coronavirus crisis.

The economic fallout of the pandemic will be vast, with increased unemployment, business failures and difficulties paying bills. That’s with a stimulus package coming from Washington.

It hardly sounds like the time to go to voters with an ambitious plan that will take an expert sales pitch in the best of times. For now, it’s time to change the conversation.