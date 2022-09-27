Rome wasn’t built in a day. Looking back more than 2,000 years, we understand that the Colosseum, the roads and aqueducts, the cultural achievements and the system of government didn’t happen overnight.
But here’s the thing. Rome didn’t fall apart overnight either, even with the barbarian invasions. It took decades, even centuries of stagnation, decay and political and economic weakness before the glory of Rome became something for the history books.
In that regard, St. Joseph is sort of like a smaller version of Rome, one without the Huns and Visigoths. This is a city that once mattered. Presidents or people who wanted to be president would visit. St. Joseph had one of the first electric streetcar systems and was dotted with parks and neoclassical architecture that rivaled any city west of the Mississippi River. Even the schools were once seen as state of the art.
What happened? That’s a matter of debate, but we would argue not one thing. A missed bridge opportunity, a lack of major wartime industry and an over-reliance on the cash cow that was the stockyards all conspired to take a toll. There was an overall resistance to risk-taking that turned what was once a dynamic urban area into something resembling a city of ruins.
Sic transit Gloria.
Glory fades.
If the decay set in slowly, so slowly that you almost didn’t notice it for years or even decades, then it’s unrealistic to think that one individual or entity would arrive to turn things around with just a flick of the switch.
The St. Joseph Land Bank was established a few years ago to great fanfare. Here was the public board that would buy up and flip all those buildings that were once Gilded Age jewels but are now vacant eyesores in old neighborhoods. It didn’t happen. To say that the Land Bank took St. Joseph by storm is like saying everyone here’s going to want to be first in line for a new electric car.
In hindsight, the Land Bank might be the victim of unrealistic expectations regarding neighborhood revitalization. If there was a ready market for expensive fixer-uppers in low-income neighborhoods, then you wouldn’t need an entity like the Land Bank to get things moving.
The Land Bank isn’t reversing decades of decay, but it is starting to make progress. A more assertive stance means that the Land Bank purchased nine properties at the county tax sale, which may be a drop in the bucket in the big picture but it still represents a significant step forward from the first few years of its existence.
Patience everyone. St. Joseph won’t be fixed up overnight, but little by little the Land Bank could help restore some of the luster that long ago disappeared in many of our older neighborhoods.
