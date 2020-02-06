Politicians promise lots of things, but to our knowledge they’ve never included an elixir for longer life in a standard stump speech. Give them time.

Until then, they should take heed of a government report that offers some encouraging news on life expectancy in the United States. The National Center for Health Statistics found that Americans lived an average of 78.7 years in 2018, an increase of one-tenth of a year from 2017. After hitting 78.9 years in 2014, life expectancy had fallen two of the next three years, an embarrassing slide for a wealthy country.

The leading causes of death remain heart disease and cancer, both on the national and local levels. State health statistics show that those two factors amounted to nearly half of all deaths in Buchanan County from 2008 to 2018. In addition, Buchanan County exceeded the state average for deaths attributed to lung cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease and diabetes.

These are outcomes that policymakers can influence with laws that regulate tobacco products as well as local initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles. But it could be a generation before we start to notice significant benefits.

A more immediate impact — and we all know politicians don’t have a reputation for taking the long view — comes from efforts to reduce drug overdoses. Public-health experts attribute increased life expectancy in 2018 to a 4% drop in U.S. drug overdose deaths.

State health statistics show 126 drug-induced deaths in Buchanan County from 2008 to 2018. That’s lower than the state rate, and it also corresponds with a period of time when state lawmakers wrestled unsuccessfully with a prescription drug monitoring plan.

Missouri remains the only state in the nation without some kind of statewide program that allows physicians and pharmacists to identify patients who “pill shop” for addictive opioids. Attempts to pass PDMP get bogged down amid concerns about privacy and government overreach.

This year, one of Missouri’s latest attempts to establish drug monitoring, Senate Bill 677, includes provisions to protect privacy and limit what governments can do with data collected from citizens. The bill specifically outlines that all information should be kept confidential. The database cannot be used as the basis for a search warrant or to prevent someone from owning or obtaining a firearm.

What the bill does do, according to sponsor Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County, is to “help physicians better identify patients at risk of opioid abuse.”

This seems to be a reasonable step forward. Missouri government possesses the ability to only moderately influence mortality rates, but the families of those 126 people who died of drug overdoses in Buchanan County would sure like them to try.