If you go into rural Buchanan County, you might see a small marker on the side of a road.

Underneath that marker is a 30-inch, buried pipeline. It contains Canadian crude oil. It is called the Keystone pipeline.

Joe Biden was a little late to the save-the-planet party.

Now might be a good time for a little honestly on the Keystone pipeline debate. From what you’ve read so far, you might believe that Biden’s action to stop the Keystone XL pipeline will do the following: kill the economy, save the environment and finally make Warren Buffett a wealthy man.

Biden didn’t shut off the jobs spigot and he didn’t shut off the Canadian crude supply, either. Our neighbor to the north already transports 550,000 barrels of oil a day through the existing Keystone pipeline, some of which travels through southern Buchanan County on its way to refineries in Illinois. No one seems to complain while fueling up.

In fact, no one seemed to complain at all until the company that operates Keystone, now known as TC Energy, made plans for a 1,179-mile line to carry an additional 830,000 barrels a day from Canada to join an existing pipeline in Nebraska. It would travel south from Nebraska on a different route than the one that goes through Buchanan County.

Early on, even Missouri Democrats like Jay Nixon and Claire McCaskill spoke in favor of the Keystone XL project — particularly for its job-creating potential — but all that changed when President Obama revoked its permit, President Trump reversed that action and, finally, President Biden reversed the reversal.

Whew. Are you keeping up with it? Today, the right will say killing Keystone XL kills jobs and drives up oil prices, but Biden’s action primarily affects future jobs and future petroleum output. There were about 1,000 people working on it, and no petroleum running through it, so Biden’s executive order has little effect on the here and now.

The left will say pipelines are dangerous and oil from Canadian tar sands is bad for the environment. They seem to overlook the vast pipeline network that already exists, including five in Buchanan County that carry petroleum products, crude oil and natural gas. They seem to think that Canada, the world’s fourth-largest oil-producing country, will stop shipping 1.9 million barrels of petroleum a day and start putting maple syrup into all those oil tankers and pipelines.

Good luck getting your car up the hill on maple syrup. The hysteria regarding Keystone XL is overblown on both sides, but Biden does need to adopt an energy policy that address demand before cutting supply. Otherwise, his supply-side action will one day lead to the kind of price spikes that his opponents fear.