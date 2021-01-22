There’s no doubt that those who serve on the St. Joseph Board of Education want to do the right thing for students, parents, taxpayers and district personnel.

Everyone, it seems, is in favor of better schools, higher-achieving students and more efficiency and transparency. These general goals are so universal, it’s sometimes hard to differentiate between candidates during a campaign.

But from time to time, monumental issues come up that test a public body and present a fork in the road. The St. Joseph Board of Education will face one of those moments in an upcoming decision that could go along way toward clarifying where we are and determining where we want to go.

The board will not vote to turn Benton and Lafayette into middle schools and embrace a two-high school model centered on a new facility and a refurbished Central. Voters, in the end, make that decision in a future bond issue that would release funding for this kind of capital upgrade.

But the board members can make a statement about whether to embrace the future or cling to the past when they meet to consider a proposal that was discussed at an SJSD Facilities Planning Committee meeting earlier in the week. It is our opinion that the time has come for the board to take this difficult but necessary step.

The plan, which may still be evolving, increases middle school capacity and improves high school facilities in a way that gives our students a better, more equitable learning experience and makes St. Joseph more competitive with newer high schools in the Kansas City area. The initial proposal seems to recognize two realities: that St. Joseph needs newer high school facilities but that district voters seemed cool to the idea of one “megaschool” in a city of 70,000 or so.

Some will say that older is better or find some kind of fault with the district’s most recent buildings. Some even suggest that Harvard University has old buildings, so why can’t our kids?

The answer, we would suggest, is that Harvard has a $41 billion endowment and is able to devote 1% of that to building maintenance. If you need to know that math on that, ask an SJSD student, but we’re telling you it’s considerably more than the $6.9 million earmarked for the school district’s maintenance spending in fiscal 2021.

We understand that this won’t be everyone’s opinion. Passions run high about St. Joseph high schools and their traditions. That is understandable and commendable. We embrace those opinions because passion for education is, in the end, a good thing for St. Joseph.

Wouldn’t it be a wonderful thing, however, if one day those strong feelings could be translated into embracing the new rather than savoring the past? The time has come.