Everything seems to fit into place at a recent youth basketball game at the St. Joseph REC Center.

The game features players on the court, coaches on the sidelines and parents watching in the stands. An observant onlooker would have noticed something out of place for a grade-school basketball game: a uniformed police officer watching through the window.

He wasn’t a parent or someone who can’t get enough basketball. The city of St. Joseph has taken the initiative to hire an off-duty officer for security, in part because of unruly behavior that comes not from youth on the courts but from adults in the stands.

Maybe it’s a small thing, but this added cost — something that has to be absorbed by the city or passed on to the participants — is something that should bother anyone who believes youth sports serve a purpose more important than getting kids ready for the NBA or NFL. Anytime young players walk onto the field or court, the odds are stacked against them. Few will make a high school team and fewer still will go on to college sports.

A pro career? The odds are astronomical.

Yet the experience is still worth it. Studies point to a positive correlation between sports and a child’s ability to focus in school, say no to drugs and go on to college — as a student. More than that, sports teaches the soft skills — teamwork, leadership and the ability to overcome adversity — that a young person simply can’t get from a video game.

Sometimes, these young athletes get quite a different lesson from adults. As youth sports get more competitive and intense, parents or other spectators heap abuse on the referees and sports officials. They say a fan earns the right to criticize the referees with the price of admission, but these games are free to the public.

On the national level, it’s gotten bad enough that abuse from spectators is one of the main reasons leagues have trouble hiring sports officials, according to the National Association of Sports Officials.

Solutions to this problem come from leagues hiring security, zero-tolerance policies on mistreating officials or even a proposed state law that would expand legal protections for state officials. All these things are preferred over the other potential outcome: kids dropping sports because they don’t want to deal with the embarrassing behavior of adults.

Perhaps the best solution is to simply have a better sense of perspective on why your kid participates in the first place.

Sports have so much to teach. We hope that a middle ground exists somewhere between giving everyone a trophy and giving the ref more than he or she deserves.