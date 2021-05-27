We’ll say this about the two sales tax measures that share the Aug. 3 ballot in St. Joseph. At least voters are a little less likely to experience the “But wait, there’s more” annoyance of taxing entities coming back to them, hat in hand, one election after another.

“We know you approved this issue in August, but we’d really like you to consider this future need ...”

No, this is more of a go-big-or-go-home appeal. Voters in St. Joseph will decide on a half-cent sales tax to fund park improvements and upkeep. All Buchanan County voters, including those in St. Joseph, determine the fate of a quarter-cent county sales tax for the sheriff’s department and drug strike force.

The impact is not inconsequential. If approved, the sales tax in St. Joseph would increase to 9.20%, higher than the maximum rate of 8.85% in Platte County and nearing the highest rate of 9.85% in Jackson County.

In St. Joseph, the new rate would come in at 9 cents for a $1 pack of gum. It would be slightly higher in Downtown St. Joseph, because of the Community Improvement District, but then again there’s no grocery store in that part of town, so it’s harder to find a pack of gum.

These two entities, Buchanan County and the city of St. Joseph, have their work cut out for them, and not because the public doesn’t see the need for well-maintained parks or effective law enforcement. It’s because sometimes there’s a disconnect between local government, which often views taxes in the context of a silo of revenue earmarked for a certain fund within the budget, and the taxpayer who doesn’t care for such detail and takes a much broader view. To them, it all comes from one fund — a personal checking account — and heads into another known as “the government.”

Maybe these kinds of taxes would be easier to accept if the city and the county would consider that if the money comes from one place, maybe it should go to one place. In the last 40 years, about 100 referendums and initiatives have been proposed to consolidate city and county governments, according to the National League of Cities. About 40 of those have gained approval, including the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Buchanan County has 290 employees and a $65 million budget. The city of St. Joseph has nearly 700 employees and a budget of $167 million. While there are plenty of differences, both share a similar focus in areas like law enforcement, tax collections and road maintenance.

While the Aug. 3 election isn’t a vote on consolidation, maybe it should be seen as a starting point for ways to combine efforts and gain new efficiencies. The money, after all, comes from the same place.