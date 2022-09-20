This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Empty podium

All major-party candidates do Missourians a disservice when they fail to show at public debates and candidate forums.

That means you, Eric Schmitt. The Republican attorney general ran a good campaign and won a crowded primary for U.S. Senate. The victory in August means he immediately emerges as the frontrunner to replace three-term incumbent Roy Blunt after the general election.

