All major-party candidates do Missourians a disservice when they fail to show at public debates and candidate forums.
That means you, Eric Schmitt. The Republican attorney general ran a good campaign and won a crowded primary for U.S. Senate. The victory in August means he immediately emerges as the frontrunner to replace three-term incumbent Roy Blunt after the general election.
In Missouri, where Republican candidates have prevailed in most recent statewide races, nothing about Schmitt’s absence at last Friday’s candidate forum changes the reality that it’s his race to lose.
But voters must have felt let down after Schmitt failed to attend a forum that included Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine. Watching a debate of major importance, while knowing that a key candidate is missing, is sort of like watching a basketball game before the advent of the shot clock. The team with the lead would just play catch for five or 10 minutes, a move that makes sense from a tactical standpoint but falls flat for fans.
It would have been nice to hear Schmitt answer questions about Roe v. Wade, inflation, judicial nominations, infrastructure, national defense, immigration, the national debt and other key issues that will be on every senator’s plate. For his part, Schmitt missed an opportunity to compare himself with Busch Valentine, who at times seemed out of her depth.
But at least she was there. Schmitt’s decision is part of a broader trend in politics. Everyone gravitates toward the like-minded in both the virtual and real world, which is how you get so many people who don’t trust election results. “What, there’s 80 million people who disagree with me? Impossible.”
Schmitt is not the first candidate to play it safe and avoid the tradition — no, the responsibility — of debating your opponents. Then Gov. Mel Carnahan, a Democrat, skipped a U.S. Senate candidate forum in 2000. Schmitt agreed to participate in a debate next month that would air statewide on stations owned by Nexstar Media Group, but Valentine has not.
In avoiding debates, these candidates act like a job applicant who will only do an employment interview if a like-minded, friendly voice gets to ask the questions. Ask yourself how that would go if you made that demand to a prospective employer.
In this case, the prospective employer is the voter of Missouri, with debate moderators serving as a proxy. Those who evade the questions are not thumbing their noses at the media or those asking the questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.