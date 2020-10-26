Maybe last-minute mailers will prove otherwise, but local candidates for state representative have managed to stick to issues and avoid the vitriol that characterizes the more high-profile state and national races. It is refreshing.

This year’s contests feature incumbent Republican Brenda Shields against Democratic challenger Brady O’Dell in District 11 and incumbent Republican Bill Falkner against Democratic challenger Colby Murphy in District 10. Two newcomers are seeking the open seat in District 9. Democrat Karen Planalp is running against Republican Dean VanSchoiack.

District 11

This contest represents a rematch of the 2018 race, when Shields defeated O’Dell to represent the South Side and southern Buchanan County. O’Dell believes union protections are at risk, although it’s hard to envision right-to-work becoming an issue after the election of 2018.

Shields, a former United Way CEO, serves as vice chair of the Appropriations Subcommittee for Education and also is a member of the Budget and Higher Education committees. Always a voice of reason, she has a potential to influence key issues involving children and vital services for all Missourians.

We support her candidacy.

District 10

Falkner, a former St. Joseph mayor, won this traditionally Democratic-leaning district in 2018. In his bid for re-election, he outlines the need for an online sales tax, reform of tax initiative programs and possible changes to current law so that offenders don’t skip out on municipal court. Murphy works in the home-health care business and sees access to affordable care as a key issue.

Falkner is a former small-business owner who understands the need to support entrepreneurs though “made in Missouri” programs and an online tax that evens the playing field.

He has hit on issues that are relevant to the vitality of the city and state. We think voters should give Falkner a second term.

District 9

Voters might view VanSchoiack as the man with the yellow hat, because of his distinctive campaign signs.

The sixth-generation farmer, real-estate broker and auctioneer identifies the state budget, careful stewardship of tax dollars and restrictions to eminent domain as his priorities. The latter strikes a nerve in parts of his district, which includes Andrew County and parts of eastern Buchanan County, because a private company wants to use eminent domain for a high-voltage power line through north Missouri.

Planalp, a member of the St. Joseph Planning Commission, calls herself a community activist who wants to raise the profile of farming, education and women’s rights in Jefferson City.

VanSchoiack’s deep ties to the area, and his commitment to smaller government and property rights in rural Missouri, make him the better choice in District 9.