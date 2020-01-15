The push for new high-school facilities encountered strong resistance from some who viewed the proposals as too costly or extravagant, not to mention the headwinds associated with a strong sense of nostalgia.

At first glance, no such obstacles await the city of St. Joseph, if the council goes ahead with a proposed general obligation bond issue to repair or replace bridges. The St. Joseph City Council gave first reading Monday to a proposal to take a $20 million bond issue to voters.

Jan. 28 is the deadline to get something on the April 7 ballot.

The council’s decision is significant for two reasons. First, it signified that school officials were struggling to either reach an internal consensus or to sell a plan to the public, something that was confirmed the next day when the Board of Education announced a pause in its efforts. City Public Works Director Andy Clements, at a meeting Monday, suggested that the city was willing to give the school district the first crack at putting something on the ballot.

It also shows that the city is willing to take steps to fix a long-deferred problem, because these bridges don’t just look bad. Failure to take action on bridges across the city could result in some structures either closing or facing weight limits that would force trucks or school buses to take detours.

We’ve heard the comments, again and again, that the city needs to focus on maintaining its existing infrastructure. This proposal appears to do just that, though the city will have to explain why this bond issue is set at $20 million, when in May the Public Works Department said funding for repairs to the worst bridges would total $9.5 million.

But this is a proposal the city can sell, because it deals with core municipal issues rather than extravagances, and St. Joseph has no existing general obligation bond debt. Unlike a high school, no one is going to drive under the bridge at 22nd Street and Corby Parkway and exclaim, “My grandmother drove under this bridge. It must be preserved!”

The city has a strong record with infrastructure issues at the polls, with the exception of a failed 1996 vote on an $8.3 million recreation center. The Capital Improvements Program, a half-cent sales tax for parks, infrastructure and public safety, routinely wins voter approval at renewal time. This means either that voters prefer sales taxes over property taxes, they’re willing to pay for specific infrastructure projects, or both.

We may find out on April 7, if the council decides to put this measure on the ballot. If they do, then it’s something that deserves strong consideration from voters.