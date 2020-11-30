The term “Cyber Monday” was coined in 2005, by many accounts from officials at the National Retail Federation who were eager for another sales push after Black Friday.

Fifteen years later, online commerce isn’t limited to just one day. It’s possible some at the Retail Federation regret the small role in opening the floodgates, but who knows?

A day for this and a day for that brings with it an air of gimmickry and marketing inevitability. We all know that Black Friday comes the day after Thanksgiving. The Black Friday shopping bonanza is followed by Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and then, finally, Giving Tuesday. Some throw in a hashtag for good measure.

By the time you read this, we’re poised to move on to just plain-old Wednesday. This year, however, one of these designated days deserves extra attention.

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 to redirect holiday season commercialism toward charities, nonprofits and big and small ideas that help improve lives this time of year. This wasn’t just an attempt for nonprofits to get a slice of the pie. It was an acknowledgement that, for for some, the holiday season generates the opposite of joy.

In 2020, despair from coronavirus isolation and financial hardships from income loss could make this a particularly difficult Christmas season for some. Just from an economic standpoint, the pandemic threatens to reverse gains in the fight against poverty.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the national poverty rate was 10.5% for 2019, down from 11.8% in 2018 and 14.8% in 2014. The Census Bureau puts St. Joseph’s poverty rate at 18%, though that’s a five-year average.

Some of the pandemic’s economic costs were blunted with the swift passage of the Cares Act, which provided stimulus money and enhanced unemployment benefits, as well as moratoriums on things like utility bills, evictions and student loan payments.

That assistance and consumer protection has or is expiring —just in time for the holidays — with little immediate prospect of congressional action on a second stimulus. Meanwhile, a Pew Research study in June found that 47% of low-income adults said they or someone in their household either lost a job or took a pay cut, compared to 42% of middle-income households and 32% of higher-income adults.

In most years, it’s far too easy to forget about those who are struggling during this time of the year. Perhaps a small upside of 2020 could be additional awareness and empathy that comes from a pandemic that touched so many of us.

In any year, Giving Tuesday is not a one-day gimmick. But in 2020, it seems more important than ever.