Let’s make one thing clear. Social media comments are not an accurate reflection of community sentiment. Plenty of people didn’t take to Facebook, hit the all-caps button and fire away after the St. Joseph School District disclosed the American Family Insurance building as a possible location for a new high school.

But some always do. As expected, there was plenty of “go back to the school of common sense” and “not going to fly” but also no small amount of “good idea” and “cautiously optimistic.” In this town, with the emotional attachment to three high schools, district officials should take it as something to build on.

The emergence of the American Family building as a possible site helps rather than hurts the district’s chances of gaining approval for a $107 million bond issue. The building might not check all the boxes of a made-from-scratch facility, but greenfield sites are in short supply and this location, next to Missouri Western State University, is a plus.

The American Family regional headquarters is modern, full of technology and large enough to accommodate 1,500 or so students. At 90 acres, with money from the bond issue, the district could figure out how to build school facilities like sports fields and auditoriums. Also, with Western across the street, couldn’t this new high school share some of its amenities?

The district, in selling this plan, needs to shift the narrative from the nostalgic — three high schools vs. two — to the practical — what are the ongoing cost savings and, most importantly, how does the district provide an equal education for all?

Because the district is looking at east and west locations, rather than north and south, it will be critically important to ensure that the city doesn’t fall into the trap of having a new facility for the east side of town and a older one for the poorer section.

That means voters may need some kind of tentative information on how boundaries would be drawn in a new, two-high school configuration. School board member Larry Koch, in an online candidate forum last Tuesday, said the current boundaries seem to have been drawn with a Ouija board, so there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Beyond that, the district should strive to provide details, or at least assurances, of how improvements at the 80-year-old Central High School building will put that facility on par with the newer AmFam location on Mitchell Avenue.

Board member Lute Atieh, at the same candidate forum, remarked that a young student who’s in kindergarten right now doesn’t care if there are three or two public high schools. The student just cares that they’re good high schools.

The American Family building might very well be what this kid has in mind. We’ll see if the voting adults agree.