If you read news coverage of Amber McLaughlin, you would think she was executed because she was transgender.
Her attorney says that was not the main focus of a clemency request, but you wouldn’t know that from the multiple accounts of this sad story. It’s all there in the public record: the traumatic childhood, the abuse, the depression and the way her personality “blossomed” during gender transition while incarcerated.
There’s one other thing, however, that tends to get downplayed among those who advocated for Gov. Mike Parson to commute McLaughlin’s sentence to life in prison without parole. In November of 2003, Amber McLaughlin was known as Scott McLaughlin. In a St. Louis suburb, McLaughlin waited outside Beverly Guenther’s workplace before stabbing the 45-year-old woman and dumping her body in the Mississippi River.
A jury found the defendant guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and rape. The jury was unable to reach an agreement on punishment, so the trial judge issued a sentence of death, noting several aggravating factors. Guenther had a protection order against McLaughlin, who had prior convictions for tampering, sexual assault, forgery, third-degree assault and felony non-support.
The death sentence was upheld on appeal, with the Supreme Court noting that a trial court is not prevented from imposing the maximum punishment once the jury has made the requisite death-eligibility findings. Unlike other cases based on a review of DNA evidence, there is no dispute about who was responsible for Guenther’s death.
After the sentence was carried out Tuesday evening, one still can question the fairness of the death penalty as applied and whether it has any value as a deterrent to future criminal activity. It is hard to fathom how someone who commits murder, even premeditated murder, would take into account the long-term punishment that comes after years of lengthy court appeals.
If the death penalty deserves reconsideration, then that’s a future discussion for the legislative branch.
But what shouldn’t be part of the discussion is the chorus of media and public voices implying that Amber McLaughlin’s status as a transgender inmate somehow made her more deserving of clemency. Her transition didn’t change the nature of the crime or its impact on the victim’s family.
Opponents of the death penalty do a disservice to their cause if they turn the execution of Amber McLaughlin into another case of identity politics, rather than a discussion on whether the ultimate punishment serves the broader goal of justice in our society.
