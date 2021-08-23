Maybe the sky isn’t falling if St. Joseph’s population drops 5% in 10 years, but this disappointing report should be greeted with more than a shrug or “I-love-St. Joseph-anyway” sentiment.
Yes, we all love St. Joseph. But part of that attachment includes an obligation to take off the rose-colored glasses, identify what needs to be fixed and then roll up your sleeves.
The 2020 census report shows St. Joseph’s population fell from 76,780 to 72,473. This is not just important for reasons of community pride or keeping up with Platte County, which saw its population increase 16.9% from 2010 to 2020.
A city with a declining population will have more trouble supporting its existing schools, infrastructure and services. It could find it harder to bring in federal dollars, causing nonprofits to feel stretched. The Whataburgers of the world will be less likely to see you as a candidate for expansion.
A falling or stagnant population could set off a downward spiral, especially if it’s the young families that are leaving. If more people are leaving because the schools are struggling, then the schools struggle because more people are leaving. It’s not a recipe for success.
Mayor Bill McMurray tried to put a positive spin on things with a remark that the passage of three tax issues shows that St. Joseph is a progressive city. He is correct that the city needs to invest in itself for safer neighborhoods, better infrastructure and improved parks.
What he needs to ask himself is why, after all these things have been done, population trends remain what they are. Maybe the benefits of these new taxes are lagging, but maybe those in leadership positions need to ask deeper questions about why St. Joseph is, at best, stuck in neutral.
Does it have to be this way? St. Joseph is not the only Midwestern city facing population challenges. In Nodaway County, Maryville saw its largest percentage of population loss — 11.2% — in the city’s history.
St. Joseph has plenty of things going for it in terms of history, proximity to Kansas City and availability of jobs, particularly in manufacturing. Yet major challenges remain with poverty, quality and condition of schools, property maintenance, education levels and the availability of housing. Sometimes it seems like you can’t even build a cell tower or a walking trail without major opposition.
These are things that need to be addressed, for those who are here and for those who don’t want anything to do with St. Joseph.
If not, McMurray’s praise of the recent tax votes will be on the mark, not because it reveals St. Joseph as a beacon of progressiveness but because it allows the city to at least collect sales tax revenue from those who work here and shop here but refuse to live here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.