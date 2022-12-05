It’s easy to get lost in the flood of data that the education industrial complex releases every year. Maybe there’s a reason for that.
In a broad sense, the latest test scores from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offer little in the way of encouragement. These district-level results, released on Monday, won’t get displayed on the community’s refrigerator any time soon.
The St. Joseph School District can say with accuracy that it posted improved scores in three of six grade levels for English Language Arts (ELA) and five of six grade levels for mathematics. But this is when comparing year-over-year scores with 2021 when schools were still in the teeth of the COVID-19 pandemic and juggling the disruptions of virtual and hybrid learning.
Viewed over an extended period, these MAP results are troubling. Since 2018, the SJSD reported a drop in the percentage of students in grades 3 through 8 who tested proficient or above in ELA. In math, the only group to see an improvement since 2018 was eighth grade, but its results went from 16% to 19%. Algebra 1 scores have dropped sharply from 43% proficient or above in 2018 to 26% in 2022. Those results did improve from 22% in 2021.
The district didn’t fare much better in the broader metrics. The four-year graduation rate dropped from 79.6% in 2021 to 77.6% in 2022. ACT scores dropped to 20.5 — the first decline in four years — although sometimes that can be due to more students taking the test, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
But it’s the attendance numbers that should prove most disturbing for the community. The district’s attendance rate went from 84% in 2020 to 70.5% in 2022. It goes without saying that these results won’t improve if students aren’t in the classroom on a more regular basis.
Give Superintendent Dr. Gabe Edgar some credit for at least not sugar-coating the problem. “We have some heavy lifting ahead,” he said in a release from the district. “We are up for the challenge.”
By we, he means the entire community, not just the central office or teachers. It is ultimately up to parents or other adult figures to make sure students walk through the door every day. Failure to do so will have widespread negative consequences in the future.
In digesting these otherwise dismal results, there’s at least one bright spot. These district-level MAP scores expose the fallacy of online learning and show once and for all that teachers deserve strong support in trying to move this boulder up the steep hill of pandemic-related learning loss.
