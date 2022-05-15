The onset of summer means new adventures for recent graduates. For many, it is a step into the so-called “real world” of seeking full-time employment and establishing a more permanent residence.
Local universities are usually the focus of these conversations, but we should also remember those who are finishing up at our local community colleges and vocational schools. These schools, including a new branch of North Central Missouri College in Savannah, also play a key role in the future of our region.
State Sen. Dan Hegeman summed up the impact of NCMC’s Savannah campus at a groundbreaking ceremony in April.
“They provide an affordable and solid education that plays an important role in getting our kids ready for the future without costing an arm and a leg and without them having to move thousands of miles away from home,” Hegeman said at the event.
Many graduates of institutions like North Central Missouri and Hillyard Technical Center enter the world of employment faster than traditional college students. Recent statistics indicate that many can start at higher wages and already bring to their jobs hands-on experience guided by capable mentors. Community college students training for positions ranging from radiologic technologist to preschool teachers can move quickly into the job market in around two years and build a lifelong career.
Others at the community college level can save tuition money by transferring to a four-year institution to complete a bachelor’s degree. Either way, the training and hard work of these students also should be applauded alongside those who are finishing up a bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels of study.
In a difficult economy where places of employment are having trouble filling positions, there is a greater awareness of the need for a wider range of educational options. Of course, some professions simply cannot be mastered in a classroom. They require the kind of hands-on mentoring available at vocational-technical schools and community college programs.
For these reasons and more, we salute all our graduates — including those whose programs bring them into the workplace sooner and usually with far less debt. As our economy changes and more employment needs arise, it is more important than ever that we continue to encourage those who take what has been called a “non-traditional” higher education path, even as we encourage and celebrate those whose journey takes them through traditional four-year degrees.
