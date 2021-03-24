Masks aren’t going away in St. Joseph. Nor should they.

People are free to continue wearing face masks to control the spread of the coronavirus, despite the mayor’s decision to rescind the emergency mask mandate following a vote of the City Council. Businesses are free to require that employees and customers continue to wear them.

There is nothing wrong with this. In fact, it should be encouraged.

Monday’s decision shouldn’t be viewed as a vote on the effectiveness of masks, despite the comments of councilman P.J. Kovac. He cited a study from Denmark — which he called “the only extensive study in the world” — that questions the effectiveness of masks.

There are other studies, however, and they are of this world. One, from the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, found that face coverings helped reduce the number of infections by more than 75,000 in Italy from April 6 to May 9 and more than 66,000 in New York City from April 17 to May 9.

The state of Kansas provided another case study because the decision on mask mandates was left up to individual counties. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in analyzing the data, found that counties that opted out of the state mask order reported a 100% increase in COVID-19 cases by the end of August, compared to a 6% decrease in counties that accepted the mandate.

But the recent debate wasn’t about what masks have done. It was about how long a government mandate should be maintained when key metrics like positivity rates and hospitalizations are vastly improved from where they were in November.

Here, advocates for masks failed to offer a roadmap of what it would take to end government compulsion. Something specific, like a vaccination rate over 50% or eight weeks of positivity rates under 5%, would have helped to make that case. It also would have helped if someone in a white coat had bothered to speak at the council meeting.

Instead, councilmembers gave vague, somewhat patronizing warnings of “not there yet” or “let’s see where we’re at.” This raises a concern about no end in sight to the mandate.

All is not lost, though, in the effort to contain COVID. Some of the most sensible commentary came from councilman Madison Davis, who seemed to straddle the line between seeing the need for masks and also the shortcomings of a mandate that was not uniformly followed and enforced.

“What we’ve been advocating the entire time is for people to make smart decisions,” he said. “The best interest of the public at this time is that everybody has enough common sense that if you’re within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes, you should be wearing a mask. We all need to have some personal responsibility.”

We would echo that sentiment.