The new masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should come as little surprise.
We thought we had COVID-19 licked, but then the contagious Delta variant began to spread and the pace of vaccinations stalled. It’s almost like as a nation we unrolled a giant “mission accomplished” sign, but it appears the victory lap was premature.
So the CDC issued guidance recommending indoor mask use, even among those who are vaccinated, in areas with high transmission rates. Some are starting to revisit mask mandates, including St. Louis City and County, although Missouri’s attorney general is pursuing a legal challenge because he doesn’t believe it complies with a new state law on health orders.
The law limits the length of public health measures without the majority approval of the local government. It requires the decisions to be made through the consensus of elected leaders and to be constantly reviewed, something Mayor Bill McMurray seemed to reference when he said that the full council could reverse a mayoral order in St. Joseph, if he were to issue one.
Some would say that a move toward masking represents a step back and a disincentive to getting the vaccine, but it’s hard to envision much that would significantly increase vaccination rates short of the kind of employer mandates announced at a few places, including Truman Medical Centers in Kansas City. An advocate of that mandate is Truman CEO Charlie Shields, a former state senator from St. Joseph.
“We recognize the importance of leading by example,” he told Kansas City media.
It turns out there are not that many ways to deal with the virus. You could do nothing and claim it’s just like the flu, but that seems to ignore a lethality of a virus that has resulted in 600,000 deaths in the U.S. (The flu causes 12,000 to 61,000 deaths in a given season, according to the CDC). You could completely shut down the economy, something that was attempted in the early days of the pandemic, but here the remedy was as bad as the disease. You could impose social distancing and masks. This can work, but it was frustratingly slow and it annoys people.
Or you could take the vaccine, which is proven to significantly reduce deaths and serious illnesses, which should be the main goal. Perhaps an option for St. Joseph could be the bring back masks until hospitalizations go down to a certain level or the county’s vaccination rate reaches 50%, whichever comes first.
Much has been made of personal freedom in this debate over vaccines. The argument is a powerful one, but freedom also means taking responsibility for the consequences of your actions. It seems one consequence of widespread hesitancy is having to revisit the mask debate all over again.
