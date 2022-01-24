It might take an advanced degree to understand the complexities of fluid dynamics and all the factors that influence what is, at first glance, the fairly simple act of water moving downhill.
A study of bureaucracy offers a much easier-to-digest lesson. Plans will barrel straight ahead, oblivious to obstacles like common sense or public sentiment. Farmers, ranchers and landowners are coming face-to-face with this hard reality in the never-say-die saga of the “Waters of the United States,” or WOTUS.
It might have seemed WOTUS was, if not dead, at least seriously defanged when the Trump Administration replaced it with the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. It wasn’t just an exchange of one government acronym for another.
Farmers recoiled at the Obama-era WOTUS rule and its expansive definition of what requires regulation under the Clean Water Act. The 2015 rule expanded federal oversight to include gullies, creeks, ravines and even what the Environmental Protection Agency calls an ephemeral stream. That’s basically a ditch that’s only flowing with water after a downpour.
Farmers and property owners worried about hiring lawyers and completing mountains of federal paperwork for any kind of construction or land disturbance on their property. Fines for noncompliance could reach up to $37,000 a day.
The Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR never had quite the same ring as WOTUS), cleared up some of the ambiguity, but the Biden Administration seized the opportunity when a federal judge threw out the Trump-era regulations. The EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers proposed a new rule that, to many in rural areas, brought back the more troubling aspects of the WOTUS overreach.
Even the EPA’s Farm, Ranch and Rural Communities advisory panel is calling for a clear and limited WOTUS definition with exemptions for ditches, stock ponds, prairie potholes and prior converted cropland, but there’s no confidence that those in positions of power will listen. Indeed, the process seems to be defying the inertia that often accompanies the regulatory process.
A 60-day comment period is ready to expire on Feb. 7. In a letter to the EPA administrator, U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., complains that the 60-day period is too short given the impact on stakeholders and the potential of new regulations burdening property owners and delaying infrastructure improvements in rural areas.
Graves, a ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, recommends another 90 days. It seems that more study is needed before farmers, ranchers and property owners find themselves up an ephemeral stream without a paddle.
