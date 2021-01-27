If you mix a whistleblower complaint with sewer billing, chances are sparks will fly.

Sewer bills are a source of constant complaint in St. Joseph, and rightly so. Customers have experienced sticker shock since St. Joseph began making costly upgrades to reduce wastewater overflows and comply with environmental mandates.

Last year, a whistleblower complaint alleged there was something more at work here. A combination of accounting deficiencies and irregularities made a bad situation worse, including claims that a council member went years without paying a sewer bill and the city failed to review sewer tap connections. The implication was that as your bill skyrockets, others are getting a free ride.

It made for fascinating reading, and some good public meetings, but the complaint turned into more of a fizzle than a boom. This was suspected when former City Manager Bruce Woody gave a point-by-point response to many of the whistleblower claims, followed by a process audit that failed to turn up a smoking gun.

It was confirmed this week when the Missouri State Auditor’s Office, after a review with the city and the whistleblower, determined that concerns identified in the complaint were addressed by two independent audit firms. The auditor’s office said that no additional work was required regarding a state review.

It should come as a relief that the city didn’t spend $80,000 or so on a state audit that would have turned up little. That’s happened before when the public confuses inefficient government operations with illegal activities. The state auditor’s comments made it clear that the city has some issues to fix with its processes, like lack of automation and a tendency to produce unnecessary reports.

But that’s not the reason your sewer bill is so outrageous. It’s because of EPA mandates affecting older cities near rivers. The same kind of unfunded mandate led to Omaha, Nebraska’s, sewer bills rising 45% to cover $2 billion in required improvements. Are they engaged in accounting chicanery as well, or are they just dealing with the same bad hand from Washington?

Back in St. Joseph, in a press release that appeared to put a final nail in this complaint, city officials went to great lengths to avoid mentioning that the whistleblower was Beau Musser. The former assistant director of administrative services uncovered plenty for the state auditor’s office to examine at the St. Joseph School District, but he left his position in the middle of the whistleblower flare-up at City Hall.

This suggests that the real sparks may have been between some city staffers and Musser.