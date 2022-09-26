If this is indeed the end for HPI Products, it’s hard to imagine many people or entities shedding a tear.
Not Ecumenical Eco-Justice, a grassroots organization that has drawn attention to this pesticide company’s flouting of environmental regulations for more than a decade.
Not the city of St. Joseph, which previously revoked the company’s sewer permit. At one point, the city hired a contractor, at a cost of $417,000, to demolish an unsafe building that HPI had used to store products.
Not the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which back in 2007 discovered 55-gallon drums and containers that were corroded, damaged and leaking in a warehouse near Downtown St. Joseph.
Not the St. Joseph Fire Department, which wouldn’t relish the thought of having to respond to a property where HPI stores God knows what.
And certainly not other St. Joseph companies that spend a considerable amount of time and money to comply with local, state and federal requirements for the storage and discharge of hazardous materials. Many of them probably wonder, rightfully so, how HPI gets away with it.
While it is incorrect to state that HPI allowed chemicals to leak into the city’s water supply — St. Joseph’s drinking water comes from groundwater wells to the north in Andrew County — the company’s environmental record of unauthorized discharge into the city’s wastewater system is deeply troubling.
HPI has, to some degree, proven to be the Rasputin of St. Joseph businesses. Fines, prison terms, consent degrees, contempt filings, receiverships and even a possible lack of running water have not been enough to stop this company from continuing to operate under the nose of city, state and federal regulators. Whether its days are numbered now remains to be seen. Its fiercest critics take a “we’ll-believe-it-when-we-see-it” perspective after a federal judge ordered HPI to cease its operations in St. Joseph.
Certainly, no one would relish the thought of losing a business, even in today’s environment of low unemployment and strong demand for workers. But it would seem that enough is enough.
From the city’s perspective, the time has long passed for having a reasonable belief that HPI can right the ship and operate in compliance with environmental requirements. The company’s receiver states in court filings that it doubts HPI has either the financial ability or the willingness to meet its obligations.
At this point, the focus should shift to an orderly wind-down that doesn’t leave taxpayers footing the bill for what could very well be a lengthy and costly cleanup of this company’s business footprint in the area south of Downtown. That’s the best anyone could hope for in this sad story.
