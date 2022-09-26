This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


HPI (copy)

HPI Products’ headquarters at 222 Slyvanie St. is shown.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

If this is indeed the end for HPI Products, it’s hard to imagine many people or entities shedding a tear.

Not Ecumenical Eco-Justice, a grassroots organization that has drawn attention to this pesticide company’s flouting of environmental regulations for more than a decade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.