A debate raging in Washington, D.C., centers on what qualifies as infrastructure.

Roads and bridges? Sure. Broadband and water pipes? Maybe. Long-term care? A stretch, perhaps.

There’s no denying that Missouri’s roads and bridges are in poor shape. The Biden Administration gave Missouri’s infrastructure a C-minus in a state-by-state ratings sheet that accompanied its ambitious $2.3 trillion plan for what’s broadly defined as infrastructure. If you drive on Interstate 70, you have to think that the president is an easy grader.

Missouri would take an influx of federal dollars to fix things up, but ultimately this state’s taxpayers and political leadership are the ones who have to step up and do something about it. That hasn’t happened since 1996, when Missouri last increased its gasoline tax to fund highway improvements.

Since then, costs have increased, roads have gotten worse and Missouri has found itself with the seventh-largest highway system in the nation — thanks to all those lettered routes that are a state responsibility — and the second-lowest gasoline tax after Alaska.

That’s about to change. A final Missouri House vote this week should come as a relief to any Missourian who has gripped the steering wheel a little tighter after crossing a particularly rickety bridge.

Lawmakers, in the last week of the 2021 regular session, passed a measure that would raise Missouri’s gasoline tax 12.5 cents over five years. Missouri residents would be able to claim a rebate on the new portion of the tax at the end of the year, a sweetener that may make the increase more acceptable as prices at the pump begin to rise.

Missourians have repeatedly rejected efforts to raise taxes for highway funding, but this measure doesn’t go to a statewide vote because it increases incrementally, allowing it to fall under the state’s Hancock limit.

House members engaged in lengthy debate on whether the gas tax should go to a statewide vote anyway. Rep. Bill Falkner, R-St. Joseph, was among those who urged against a statewide vote and wanted passage in the Legislature based on the economic benefits of improved highways.

Others made the novel argument that this year’s debate over Medicaid funding shows that state lawmakers don’t respect the will of the people anyway, so why waste their time on an election?

That’s a cynical view, but 25 years of waiting might do that for you. Missouri needs to do something about the condition of its infrastructure, both for safety and for economic development. Sending this measure straight to the governor’s desk is the best thing to do.