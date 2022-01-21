If you’re looking for some explanation of what’s contained in the federal elections legislation, look no further than Yahoo! sports.
No kidding.
Last week, an online sports story noted that Alabama football coach Nick Saban and NBA legend Jerry West signed a letter urging the U.S. Senate to support the Freedom to Vote Act. What was noteworthy wasn’t their support — everyone is entitled to an opinion — but that this sports story actually took some time explain what’s in the 700-page Freedom to Vote Act.
As the story points out, “the voting rights bill would allow for no-excuse absentee voting, expand the voter registration process and make Election Day a federal holiday among other provisions.”
That’s better than you’ll get from just about anyone else, starting with the president of the United States. Up until now, we’ve been told that the legislation allows a federal takeover of elections (that’s bad) and that opposition to it amounts to voter suppression (that’s bad too). Nowhere will you hear what’s in the bill, not from the media and rarely from politicians.
President Joe Biden’s speech in Atlanta did little to provide clarity or get this bill closer to passage. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. (Martin Luther) King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis.”
This is demagoguery at its worst, a my-way-or-the-highway mentality on par with his predecessor’s belief that “I alone can fix it.”
There’s plenty in this legislation that’s reasonable, like the establishment of a public holiday on Election Day, voting rights for convicted felons and a two-week period for early voting. Other elements should give lawmakers pause, like validation standards that would weaken photo ID requirements, provisions making it easier to sue election authorities, same-day voter registration and a mandate to offer ballot drop-off boxes.
A prohibition on cleaning up outdated voter rolls deserves a thoughtful debate — do inaccurate registration lists invite fraud or does a purge disenfranchise voters? — but instead we get no amendments and breezy statements that states that don’t toe the federal line only want to restrict voting rights.
In Missouri, pending legislation would allow no-excuse absentee voting and show a preference for paper ballots. The legislation in Congress does that, too. The Missouri legislation is unlikely to require mail-in voting without some sort of verification or require that absentee ballots be sent to all voters. That’s included in the congressional bills.
So are we John Lewis or Bull Connor?
If you have to ask the question, you know the time for an intelligent and productive discussion has long passed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.