St. Joseph Health Director Debra Bradley said something that was music to the ears of everyone who has lived through the COVID-19 pandemic for the last two years.
She indicated, in an interview with News-Press NOW, that the coronavirus is moving toward an endemic phase. Sorry folks, this isn’t the same thing as saying “the nightmare is over,” but it does signal a transition to living with a virus that is constantly present but spreads at more predictable rates. It can be managed at the community level.
An example of an endemic disease would be the flu or malaria in parts of the world. You might not give it much thought on most days, but health officials won’t let down their guard.
Just to be clear, Bradley wasn’t declaring an end to the pandemic. That is something that the World Health Organization would do based on certain criteria. She was only stating how things are trending.
Things could change, and they could change quickly. People should be ready to adjust to whatever happens. Looking back, one of the hardest things about the last two years was how the health recommendations were constantly evolving. We started out cleaning contact surfaces, erecting Plexiglass shields and seeking to “flatten the curve” for a couple of weeks. Then there were attempts to hit shifting targets on social distancing, masking and quarantine guidelines.
Many people saw this as a weakness or an indication that scientists and health professionals didn’t know what they were doing. Actually, we witnessed a worldwide response to a global health crisis in real time. The ability to make adjustments and learn on the fly was one of the most impressive things to witness about the health response, from Dr. Anthony Fauci in Washington, D.C., down to the nurse at the clinic level in St. Joseph.
The need to keep learning and adjusting won’t stop now. Witness what’s happening in China, where officials are starting to acknowledge that a “zero-COVID” policy might not be working. With a steep rise in cases, there’s now talk of co-existing with COVID-19.
Closer to home, we can look back and acknowledge that lots of mistakes were made with the response. But this was a case of learning to fly at 30,000 feet. There was plenty to question and complain about, and while the coming months and years should bring an important discussion about what could be done better the next time, we should never overlook the countless examples of dedication and selflessness that was exhibited at hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other sites across the city, nation and world.
That, as much as anything, is the story of the pandemic.
