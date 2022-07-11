Last week’s announcement from Second Harvest Community Food Bank should dispel the notion that inflation affects all of us equally.
It does affect all of us, but not in equal measure.
The low-income family that spends a higher percentage of its budget on food, gas and other essentials will feel the brunt of price hikes that average 8% across the board, the highest level of general inflation in four decades. The same could be said for a retiree if a fixed income is unable to keep pace with the rising cost of groceries, utilities or medicine.
The United States has benefited from a supply of cheap and abundant food, yet hunger remains an ongoing problem even during good economic times. It threatens to get worse if food becomes more costly and, possibly, more scarce.
Second Harvest, which serves as an outlet of last resort for those facing food insecurity, announced last week that it would reduce the number of mobile pantry sites in its service area. The organization attributed the change to rising food and fuel costs, as well as a decline in donations.
We are sure that this action wasn’t taken lightly and that Second Harvest will not waver from its broader mission of providing food to individuals and families who are struggling with this basic need. But these cutbacks hurt because they impact those individuals most impacted by rising prices.
Already there is ample evidence that wage increases are not keeping up with overall inflation and that people are falling more and more behind.
It may feel good to point a finger at corporate greed when it comes to inflation, but this is a feel-good reaction that accomplishes little.
Is the small restaurant or corner grocery greedy for raising prices on the menu or shelves because the cost of nearly every input — from meat to fuel to cooking oil — has increased substantially? A survey from digital.com estimates that two in three small businesses are in danger of closing due to inflation.
Even if this prediction proves off the mark, the results point to widespread negative economic consequences if prices aren’t brought under control.
The Biden administration can’t be blamed for causing inflation on its own — there’s plenty of blame to go around with the Federal Reserve, Ukraine and just-in-time supply chains that broke down during the pandemic.
Biden’s problem might be one of messaging. For a president who makes a show about standing up for working people and genuflecting to the altar of equity, a failure to get a handle on a problem that punishes the poorest among us could be the defining issue of his presidency. It may be issue No. 1 for those living paycheck to paycheck.
