In March of 2013, these words were uttered when a certain superintendent from West Plains, Missouri, was introduced as the new leader of the St. Joseph School District.
“I know Dr. Czerwonka is going to be the best superintendent the school district has ever had.”
We won’t go into the messy details of what happened next. Let’s just say there has been a reappraisal.
The Fred Czerwonka experience doesn’t mean you never hire from the outside. Any organization, private or public, needs fresh leadership perspective from time to time.
It’s just that sometimes when you hire an outsider it works out, sometimes it doesn’t. If you’ve been burned, then you have to be especially careful.
It would be unfair to compare Gary Edwards to Czerwonka. But surely city officials envisioned more than a two-month stint when they hired Edwards from south Texas to serve as city manager.
Who knows? It’s possible the abrupt departure of the former city manager, as well as a revolving leadership door in other city departments, factored into the decision to name Kenny Cordonnier the city’s next fire chief. If so, that’s a reasonable consideration.
Look, no one is doubting Cordonnier’s qualifications to be the city’s next fire chief. He has nearly four decades of experience, he served as a backup to former Chief Mike Dalsing and he took over as interim chief when Dalsing retired. He is well-liked and widely respected.
Cordonnier did not apply for the position but emerged as a candidate of choice as city officials reviewed the pool of applicants, which speaks to his qualifications. The experience of Missouri Western State University, which paused its search for a new athletic director last month, shows that leadership positions may be hard to fill right now.
It’s worth noting that the city conducted its search in-house and did not hire an outside firm to find the next chief.
In the end, Cordonnier was probably an easy hire, and not just because of his knowledge and background. He is nearing retirement, meaning he may not be a long-term fixture in this new role, and he takes the reins at a time when employees in nearly every field are feeling the stress of the pandemic and staffing shortages.
Just this week, the St. Joseph School District gave its teachers an extra two days off due to the accumulated difficulties associated with the pandemic and staff shortages. It’s not an option to close all your fire stations, but maybe there was a sense that now is the time to bring in leadership that provides a steady hand and puts the rank-and-file at ease.
Will Cordonnier be the best fire chief ever? Let’s just say a reappraisal is unlikely. St. Joseph won’t be disappointed in this chief.
