The University of Missouri should be playing its Black and Gold Spring Game today, but the football stadium in Columbia remains empty.

There will be no first look at Coach Eli Drinkwitz, no Tiger Walk and not a single note from the Missouri Waltz. Football, at least football in the spring, becomes one of many coronavirus casualties in the sporting world, but not the only one. Just ask a University of Kansas fan who had April 6 circled on the calendar.

Football, though, is an even a bigger cash cow than March Madness. Football revenue bankrolls minor sports, and women’s athletics, at large universities across the country.

It once seemed crazy, in early March, to think that the NCAA would cancel the College World Series scheduled to take place three months later. Now, all bets are off. ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit opened a can of worms when he expressed an opinion that it would be a shock to see college football played in the fall.

This has to alarm college presidents and athletic directors at a time when the economy is teetering and universities are bracing for major budget cuts. Without football, athletic programs will have to take their lumps. The pain can’t all fall on the student body, faculty or the art history department.

Some large universities are taking proactive steps. Wyoming’s athletic director reduced his salary 10%, and Iowa State University enacted a one-year, temporary pay cut for coaches and staff, reducing payroll by $3 million.

This trend can’t go unnoticed at Mizzou, where an athletic budget operates in the red. At Missouri or any college athletic department, planning for the worst is a better option than simply hoping Herbstreit is wrong.

Granted, the broadcaster and ex-jock is neither an epidemiologist nor a statistician. But he has a platform and shares a viewpoint, held by many, that it will be difficult to flip a switch and go back to normal after the rate of infection drops. They would argue that it’s too risky to cram 90,000 people into a stadium until a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, a process that could take 12 to 18 months.

So what then? Throw caution to the wind or remain on lockdown until the end of 2021? At some point, policymakers could accept some kind of middle ground that reopens hair salons, restaurants, golf courses and home-improvement businesses while taking a wait-and-see approach for big arenas.

For bigger events, it’s possible fans might have to accept some kind of inconvenience with the cost of admission, like wearing a face mask, getting their temperature checked or certifying a virus-free test.

They would complain, but they should take the deal if that’s what’s offered. College athletic directors, facing a world of steep cuts, should accept it, too.