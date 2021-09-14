St. Joseph is a lot of things. It’s a city with a unique history and a stubborn streak. Some streets are lined with charming houses, the kinds you can’t find in any given suburb. Other parts of town are filled with trash and weeds.
By and large, it’s a safe community. And yet St. Joseph still has a vehicle theft problem. Despite all the blue-ribbon committees, nighttime helicopter patrols and public service announcements, that issue was apparent in the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s latest report on auto theft “hot spots.”
Once again, St. Joseph made this dubious list. The metropolitan statistical area, which includes Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb and Doniphan counties, ranked ninth nationwide with a theft rate of 564 per 100,000 people in 2020. Bakersfield, California, was first with a rate of 905.
There are a couple of ways to digest this data. In terms of bulk numbers, St. Joseph had 692 vehicle thefts. That’s fewer than St. Louis (12,440), Kansas City (11,837), Springfield (2,142) and Joplin (759).
By basing these numbers off of a metropolitan statistical area, St. Joseph takes a hit because it lacks affluent, populated suburbs to bring the ratio down. But even if you argue that the NICB collects data in a way that puts St. Joseph in a bad light, the organization applies its methodology evenly. Compared against itself, auto thefts in the St. Joseph metro dropped from 770 in 2019 but were at the second-highest level in a five-year span.
Nationwide, auto thefts increased 10% from 2019 to 2020. The NICB attributes that to the pandemic, the economic downturn, law enforcement realignment (a nice way of saying beware of defunding the police), depleted social and educational programming and vehicle owner complacency.
Usually in St. Joseph, after a report of this type, the public is reminded to take basic precautions to prevent auto thefts. That means lock your vehicle and don’t leave the keys in the ignition or places where a thief could find them.
That’s good advice for the public. But it seems something is missing here. Either St. Joseph residents, along with those in Bakersfield and a few other areas, are lazier and more complacent than others, or there’s something else going on.
People do need to be smarter about securing a vehicle, but maybe it’s time to start thinking about why so many vehicles are stolen in the first place. Prevention is important, but let’s make sure we’re doing everything possible in terms of enforcement, prosecution and intervention to make this crime less likely to happen in the first place.
It’s not just a supply problem. It’s a demand problem.
