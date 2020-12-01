Readers above a certain age will remember having to clean chalkboard erasers at school.

Boys, in particular, seemed to enjoy going outside and creating a cloud of chalk dust by clapping two erasers together. Even if it was a punishment, it didn’t seem like it.

Thanks to smart boards, chalk erasers might be tucked away in storage, along with VHS tapes, overhead projectors and carbon copies of assignments. Technology has a way of making what was once useful become obsolete in the blink of an eye.

It seems snow days could be next on the chopping block. That wouldn’t be such a bad thing.

The St. Joseph School District will transition from snow days to virtual learning days in the event of inclement winter weather. That means when the blizzard hits, students will be expected to open up their computers and engage in online learning, as today’s SJSD students do all of the time or some of the time because of the coronavirus.

The merits of snow days were always in the eye of the beholder. Students loved them and teachers never seemed to complain. Working parents had other thoughts, and no one was too happy in May when the last day of school was pushed back.

You have no choice if the bus can’t get up the hill at 7 a.m., but it could be a no-win situation. If the weather was treacherous, passers-by would note the bad optics of some students spending time outside sledding when they could be learning inside a warm school. If the sun came out and the snow started to melt at noon, some would wonder if the kids shouldn’t have had school in the first place.

Wouldn’t it be nice to live someplace where it never snows in the winter? That place exists, even at this latitude, in the virtual world.

Prior to the pandemic, a large portion of our lives already took place online, but the coronavirus accelerated the pace of change in how people utilize technology to shop, to eat restaurant food and to see a doctor. Why would education be any different?

The coronavirus forced school districts, including the one in St. Joseph, to improve the delivery of virtual education. Now, it makes sense to use an improved online model on days when students can’t get to school because of weather.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education seems to be on board. DESE’s updated guidance makes it clear that local schools would not be required to make up a certain amount of hours lost to emergency circumstances, if an Alternative Method of Instruction Plan is approved by the state.

Some will object to this change, but St. Joseph has too many fuddy-duddies who think that the way their generation did things is the way they must be done. Times change and everyone — including schools — should be willing to change with them.