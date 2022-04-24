It is time for a new term for the St. Joseph City Council, complete with a newly elected mayor. New leadership brings the promise of new beginnings, and while it is too early to gauge how this new council and mayor will perform, there is at least one positive for the first week.
In an interview, new Mayor John Josendale stated that it is time to come together, listen to one another and do what is best for all of St. Joseph. He added that doing this would benefit the North End and the South Side, as well as all parts of the city. He noted that we must see the city as a whole, instead of seeing it as nothing more than its component sections.
Perhaps this vision will be the guiding principle in the decisions to be made for this new council. While the entire council tends to look alike this term, many have campaigned throughout St. Joseph. The mayor’s words hopefully will be seen as a challenge to the entire council to put aside smaller agendas and look toward the overall good of the city.
Of course, it is still important to be aware of the various needs of each section of the community, as well as the challenges of addressing the priorities of each. Doing this will require the kind of active listening that many of the candidates in this last municipal race, including Josendale, engaged in. This trend must continue if the council is going to move forward with the goals discussed in the campaign. These goals include cleaning up Downtown, shoring up infrastructure (like sidewalks and bridges), providing better opportunities for small businesses and supporting education in all St. Joseph schools.
The mayor also has expressed the goal of stronger meeting preparation. This will avoid long, drawn-out meetings where relatively few clear and concise decisions are made. Moving toward more committee-based recommendations and fewer lingering agenda items can bring more production and clarity to the meetings. Also, this kind of preparation can provide more open doors toward dialogue with a greater variety of St. Joseph residents.
The kind of unified vision expressed by the mayor is a great challenge that nearly all political candidates aspire to. It is also easier said than done. However, the fact that the mayor clearly stated this as his goal to begin the next few years of decision-making is a good sign. May these words be the foundation for a good start regarding policy that makes a difference for all of St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.