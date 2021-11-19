He might not have coined the term, but President Ronald Reagan gets credit for popularizing the phrase, “trust but verify.”
In the context of nuclear disarmament talks, the term roughly meant that the value of avoiding a nuclear war outweighed the lack of trust in the Soviet Union. So Reagan moved forward with arms reduction while keeping an eye on those Soviets who, by the way, felt the same way about us.
When it comes to the local electorate, the spirit of the Gipper is alive and well, especially with ballot issues that involve schools. Some see this as natural fallout from the district’s ugly financial audit, but the reluctance to write a blank check started before Dan Colgan went to prison.
In 2003, voters rejected a 55-cent, permanent levy increase for salaries, supplies and equipment. The next year, voters approved a 63-cent levy with a five-year sunset.
This started a trend of school leaders trying to get permanent funding and voters taking a more skeptical “trust but verify” approach. A permanent levy proposal failed in 2009 and again in 2017 when voters thumped the measure with 70% opposition following the audit and federal investigation. A five-year levy gained approval in late 2009 (months after a permanent levy was voted down) and again in 2019 when a 61-cent levy won voter support.
Clearly, a sunset clause is the best way to get a tax passed. Both the city and the county passed a local use tax by including two things voters like: a focus on roads and a 10-year expiration on the tax itself. The St. Joseph Library got its tax passed with a 20-year sunset in 2017, meaning if you were in kindergarten on Election Day, you’re still too young to vote on renewal in 2027.
But even if it’s a good Election Day strategy, St. Joseph voters may need to evaluate whether this yo-yo approach to school funding is the best way of doing business, especially for providing support for operating expenses like salaries and equipment. It can be a double-edged sword for schools and other taxing entities that are desperate for funding.
Already, the 2019 levy has been on the books for roughly half of its lifespan, meaning the focus must turn not to facility improvements but to maintaining staff and keeping the lights on. This threatens to cause voter fatigue at a time when the schools probably will need to address bigger-picture things in the not-too-distant future.
It will become increasingly difficult to advance long-term school improvements, the kind of things that are likely to come out of a community engagement process, if supporters have to scramble for basic operating income every five years. This deserves to be a serious topic of discussion as community engagement moves forward.
