Bipartisanship may prove elusive on Ukraine, climate change, taxes and a range of other issues in Washington, D.C.
But Congress found common ground on one thing this week. Both Democrats and Republicans believe that the U.S. Postal Service needs to be saved.
This might cause a few chuckles out there. With so much going on in the world, why worry about whether the TV Guide gets walked to the front door?
OK, we know TV Guide isn’t what it used to be, but some would say that the postal service isn’t, either. It lost $4.9 billion in 2021, which was half of what it lost the previous year. For a better year, that’s still pretty bad.
But all this red ink isn’t just because of email and Amazon. Congress played a role in 2006 when it required the postal service to prepay retirement benefits, a move that proved to be a financial albatross. The good thing about bad decisions is that they can be undone, and the U.S. House went about doing that with the passage last Tuesday of the Postal Service Reform Act.
This measure, which still requires Senate approval, eliminates the requirement to pre-fund retiree health benefits, a move projected to save around $27 billion over a decade. A requirement that retirees enroll in Medicare could save about $23 billion.
The postal service shouldn’t get a free pass. The bill also requires mail and package delivery six days a week, which is a key demand among rural and elderly constituencies. A mandate to develop a public online dashboard with service performance data could take the USPS kicking and screaming into the modern era.
The bill lets the postal service continue delivering long-distance mail by truck instead of plane, a cost-saving move that also slows delivery time. The language that lets the USPS work with state and local governments to provide non-postal services — things like hunting licenses and driver’s licenses — could breathe new life into underutilized facilities like the Downtown post office in St. Joseph.
It’s telling that this measure passed 342-92, with 120 Republicans joining all Democrats in support. One of those supporters was U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio.
“The United States Postal Service is a critical lifeline for rural Missouri,” Graves said in a statement. “The Postal Service Reform Act will help put the USPS back on solid ground to continue delivering for Americans for generations to come.”
The “snail mail” served as a punching bag for years, but it gained new relevance during the pandemic when more Americans started using it to vote and order medication. It was always a necessary service. The Postal Service Reform Act helps keep it that way.
