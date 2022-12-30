Those earning minimum wage in Missouri will ring in the new year with a pay increase.
The minimum wage goes from $11.15 to $12 an hour on Jan. 1. It’s the eighth straight yearly increase dating from 2016 when the minimum wage still sat at $7.65.
It’s also the final 85-cent annual increase set to automatically take effect under Proposition B, which Missouri voters passed in 2018. Given the pressure for a $15 minimum wage at the national level, this probably isn’t the last we’ve heard about the issue.
Proponents are calling for a higher minimum wage as a matter of fairness and as a poverty-remediation measure. Surely there’s nothing fair about being stuck for years at the federal rate of $7.25, but it’s also possible that the minimum wage isn’t all it’s cracked up to be as an anti-poverty tool.
First and foremost, the benefit doesn’t just go to those living in poverty. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that 1.9% of all hourly workers were paid at or below the minimum wage in 2019. What’s more, the largest share of those making minimum wage are between the ages of 16 and 24. This means a minimum wage hike is more likely to benefit a high school kid trying to put gas in the tank than a single mom needing to get food on the table.
Some working adults, however, still get a lift from this increase. That’s a good thing, but the question is whether it makes much of a dent in overall rates of poverty.
Census Bureau data put Buchanan County’s poverty rate at 17.8% in 2016. The rate did start to fall as the minimum wage rose, bottoming out at 12% in 2020 before rising to 18.6% in 2021. That’s the highest poverty rate since 19.2% in 2012.
It’s worth noting that the national poverty rate has fluctuated along with Buchanan County’s figure, even though the federal minimum wage remained fairly flat in that period. The U.S. poverty rate went from 14% in 2016 to 11.9% in 2020 and then back up to 12.8% in 2021. Clearly, there are some other factors at play.
The biggest factor to consider is inflation, which wasn’t much of an issue in 2018 when voters set a series of minimum wage hikes into motion. This latest rate increase amounts to a 7% boost in Missouri. While that’s more than many hourly workers were able to claim, it’s still not keeping up with the overall rate of inflation that touched 9%.
This raises the question of whether low-income workers would have been better off with stable prices and a lower rate of increase to the minimum wage.
They’ll take what they can get, but the problem is that as an anti-poverty measure the minimum wage is about as precise and imperfect a tool as the use of a sledgehammer to swat a mosquito.
