St. Joseph police responded to 9,904 crimes last year, according to the department’s annual report.

Most of these incidents don’t get much news coverage, unless it’s a shooting or a drug raid. The department’s own report puts emphasis on index crimes. Those are the big ones, like murder, rape and aggravated assault.

Vandalism and property damage slip under the radar and sometimes get the minimizing qualifier of “petty.” But these broken windows and toppled statues shouldn’t be dismissed as inconsequential or kids being kids. Vandalism, especially when it involves public art or public facilities, proves especially disheartening because it’s so pointless.

“Most normal people don’t understand it,” said Chuck Kempf, the city’s director of parks, recreation and civic facilities. “There’s really no benefit to the perpetrator. And so ... all it is, is just damage and causes other people frustration and money and work.”

Unfortunately, in more than five years of running the parks department, Kempf has become adept at answering questions about vandalism and its impact, both in terms of cost, work hours diverted to other purposes and aggravation. He got another chance last week after a horse statue was damaged in Downtown St. Joseph. Other recent incidents include a window broken at the Missouri Theater, graffiti at Krug Park and windows broken at private businesses Downtown.

All this generated plenty of discussion about causes and solutions, with some pointing to a need for more policing, tougher judges, better parenting or increased discipline in school.

All of these suggestions have some merit, although the reality is if prisons are releasing non-violent drug offenders because of overcrowding, the best you’re going to get for the person who knocks down the horse statue is probably community service. The police can’t be everywhere and will tend to zero in on the index crimes that play such a big role in whether a community is seen as a safe place to live.

A toppled statue or broken window doesn’t make us feel unsafe, but this kind of vandalism has a death-by-a-thousand cuts impact. Taken by itself, the cost might seem small. Add it all together and the problem seems depressingly common and points to a breakdown in societal values.

One possible solution is increased video surveillance, something that becomes more technically feasible but also raises questions about Big Brother and civil liberties. People might not like it, but it becomes a better alternative to constantly repairing windows and re-anchoring statues.

Those who destroy public and private property should feel a sense of shame — that they apparently don’t is part of the problem — but maybe getting caught on camera would make them think twice about it.