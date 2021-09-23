Jeff Bezos isn’t going to win many popularity contests.
If you miss the experience of browsing in a bookstore, his e-commerce juggernaut is a big reason why. If you’re a locally owned retailer, his company’s success conjures up something other than nostalgia for meanders down the mystery aisle.
Amazon became successful for a reason, so successful that Bezos claims private space travel as a retirement hobby. His company offers a range of products and an efficiency of distribution that makes it difficult for even the most die-hard haters to stay away.
Those of us placing an order would notice how the autofill on Amazon’s website would change “St. Joseph” to “Saint Joseph.” It was a small thing, but no one complained when the package would arrive in a few days.
Amazon wasn’t the only company to figure out that “S” and “T” followed by a period means Saint. Other companies always managed to get your products to St. Joseph, St. Louis, St. Charles or wherever.
Not so with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state agency was flummoxed by the two letters followed by punctuation. Apparently, it can mean almost anything. It could mean Stanberry, Staten Island or even Stjalkhammar, a city in Sweden. See, it’s got an “S,” a “T” and a “J.” How tricky.
The tricky nature of “St.” versus “Saint” contributed to a significant undercounting of COVID-19 vaccinations in Buchanan County, state officials disclosed Wednesday. It appears that 23,000 more people initiated vaccines in Buchanan County than previously thought, boosting the rate from a Bootheel-level 21% to a low-but-more-respectable 38%.
All of this would be humorous if it wasn’t so serious. Vaccination rates are a key measure of where a community stands regarding controlling the spread of COVID-19. The number could play a role in important public policy decisions like mandates for wearing masks or requirements to get vaccinated. It isn’t the only measure, but it’s an important one.
During the pandemic, one of the biggest challenges for health officials has been a lack of public trust. Part of this is understandable because the crisis has unfolded in real time and scientific understanding has evolved with it, creating confusion as health guidance changes.
A mistake of this magnitude further erodes public trust, not just among naysayers who are always looking for something but also by those on the fence who can be easily pushed in the direction of doubting the medical experts. They will ask, “If they got this wrong, what else is yet to be uncovered?”
The vaccine rate should be higher than 21% and it should be higher than 38%. But if health officials want to build trust to that end, an accurate count is a good place to start.
(0) comments
