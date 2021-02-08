The decision to reopen businesses should be based on science and a reasonable consideration of risks associated with COVID-19.

It shouldn’t be based on fear. It definitely shouldn’t be based on fear of lawsuits.

Local, state and national health authorities still have plenty to say about whether it’s safe to reopen a business or what kind of restrictions are necessary or advisable.

That’s how it should be. At some point, however, vaccine distribution becomes more widespread and the time comes to return to the office, allow inside dining, put the kids in the classroom or take other measures that signify a return to normalcy. Maybe it happens gradually, but it needs to happen eventually.

And it needs to be based on facts and not on fear — fear of litigation.

One of the long-term impacts of the coronavirus pandemic might be a widespread aversion of risk, a creeping tendency to avoid any kind of reopening as a path of least resistance. If someone might get sick, that’s something to consider when weighing the pros and cons. If someone might get sued, it’s just an excuse for inaction.

Last week, the Missouri Senate advanced a bill that would provide immunity for churches, hospitals, manufacturers and other businesses relating to COVID-19 lawsuits. Under the legislation, which was debated into the early hours one morning, businesses and hospitals would be shielded from coronavirus-related lawsuits unless they acted recklessly or committed willful misconduct.

These senators, including sponsor Tony Luetkemeyer of Platte County, did Missourians a favor in burning the midnight oil. That’s because the economy will never truly reopen until employers no longer face a lingering threat of opportunistic lawsuits.

Supporters of this bill point out that it’s difficult to pinpoint where someone contracted COVID-19. Opponents note that very few lawsuits have been filed relating to the virus.

Both miss a key point on why this legislation deserves passage as soon as possible in this year’s session. Sometimes it’s not the lawsuit, but the fear of lawsuits, that is so disabling. That uncertainty could be multiplied by 26 million, which is roughly the number of positive cases in the United States.

Who can blame businesses for sitting on their hands? Many have offices of risk management that exist for the sole purpose of keeping the company out of a courtroom. The best way to do that is to do nothing, but that’s not a very good way of making money, keeping people employed or just getting more out of life.

The next best way to manage risk is to shield companies from the threat of lawsuits. Naysayers say it protects big business, but it really protects the people who get paychecks from them and rely on their goods and services.