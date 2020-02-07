With all due respect to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, one thing stands out from Wednesday’s parade honoring the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City police, along with officers from other agencies, emerged as the real heroes after disabling a car that was speeding along the parade route just as the public was beginning to line up. Video of the incident showed law enforcement ending the pursuit with something called a PIT maneuver, which stands for pursuit immobilization technique. It involves police approaching the fleeing vehicle, matching its speed and pushing the suspect’s rear bumper to send it into a controlled spin to disable it.

Video from the incident looked like something from bumper cars at the amusement park, but the stakes were much higher. This could have been a disaster, but in the end no one was injured.

Law enforcement pursuits are a source of controversy, with many departments electing to disengage in order to avoid injury to the suspect, officers or third-party bystanders. In St. Joseph, one reason for the frequency of helicopter enforcement operations is that an aerial view makes it possible to deploy officers in a way that reduces some of the risk of vehicle pursuits.

Some pursuits don’t end as well as the one in Kansas City. In Kentucky, state lawmakers are considering legislation that requires all agencies in that state to submit a specific training policy on pursuits to state authorities. This comes after seven people were killed in three different police chases across Kentucky. In St. Joseph last summer, a suspect crashed into the Krug Park pool after a chase that originated in Andrew County.

There’s a certain darned-if-you-do, darned-if-you-don’t mentality at play. The public doesn’t want the police to engage in chases, until a vehicle speeds by and they decide they’d like police to intervene after all.

Every situation is different, and we don’t think it’s helpful to offer a blanket statement that all pursuits should be abandoned or police should put the pedal to the metal.

We will say that law enforcement receives and deserves scrutiny over its actions and decisions, from the use of force to the release of information. It’s all fair game, but Wednesday’s close call illustrates how easy it is to take for granted the considerable training that officers undergo. Often, these officers have just once chance to get it right, under extreme stress, when the situation unfolds in the field.

Because of that training and execution, the public’s biggest concern at this parade ended up being the sight of some players apparently chugging beer, which isn’t the worst thing a professional athlete has ever done.

We’re thankful for all of that.