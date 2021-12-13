On Sept. 11 of this year, Americans paused to reflect on a seismic event that occurred 20 years ago.
This newspaper was no exception. We interviewed those who lost loved ones, feared for the lives of family members and served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Their stories provided a reminder of how the attacks of 9/11 were not an abstract tragedy occurring far away. The impact touched lives close to home.
There was another world-changing event that occurred in 2001. Its 20th anniversary came and went with little notice this last Saturday, but it deserves attention because the effects also rippled halfway around the world to change lives, including some here in St. Joseph.
On Dec. 11, 2001, China was admitted into the World Trade Organization. The granting of what’s known as “permanent normal trade relations” launched China’s economic rise and helped precipitate the loss of 2.4 million U.S. manufacturing jobs from 1999 to 2011. This period is known as the “China shock.”
The impacts are still being felt. When President Joe Biden, promoting the infrastructure bill in Kansas City, highlights the creation of good-paying union jobs that don’t require a college degree, he is speaking to those workers who felt that government and corporate elites abandoned them. (In 2000, then Sen. Biden voted in favor of normalized trade relations with China).
You could plausibly make the case that there would have been less appeal to Donald Trump in 2016 without the disruption that came after Dec. 11, 2001. You might be able to make a similar case about exposure to the current supply-chain disruptions, given how so many of those container ships originated in China.
A BBC.com article on the 20th anniversary (of 12/11, not 9/11) notes that a driving force of trade normalization was the belief that a market economy was incompatible with an oppressive political system in China. “That strategy failed,” the website noted.
Yet those who believe this country made a wrong turn in 2001 greatly oversimplify matters. The Cato Institute notes that a better trade policy didn’t exist in 2001. It also points out that domestic consumers and businesses benefited from the low cost of finished and intermediate goods. Farmers didn’t complain about the huge new market.
Those naysayers also fail to recognize the innovation that occurred, some in St. Joseph, due to the challenge from the China shock. This was often led by entities like Hillyard Technical Center that provide high-tech training to keep U.S. manufacturers competitive.
Just like it’s impossible to go back to Sept. 10, 2001, from a national security standpoint, the same could be said of Dec. 11, 2001, on matters of trade. This is where we are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.