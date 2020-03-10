Bernie Sanders nearly pulled off an upset in Missouri’s presidential preference primary four years ago.

The self-described democratic socialist lost to Hillary Clinton by just 1,574 votes statewide, or just a quarter of a percentage point. It’s hard to tell whether this year’s outcome shows that voters like Joe Biden more than they disliked Clinton or they’re just being practical about November.

Perhaps a growing portion of the state voters simply reject a policy of using anger and resentment to fuel a massive expansion of government. Republicans have called Democrats liberals and socialists for years, but then along comes Sanders as if to say, “I’ll show you a socialist.”

His message found an audience, but he struggles to gain support outside his base of millennials who are disillusioned with capitalism. His supporters like what they hear, either out of a sense of fairness or a desire for free stuff, and detractors decry the anticipated cost.

We say anticipated because, unlike Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the specificity of her agenda, Sanders is more aspirational in his progressive ideals. That means the argument for and against someone like Sanders becomes predictable, but we would suggest that the danger of his socialist medicine isn’t in the taxation and the redistribution of income that gets so much attention.

All societies transfer wealth — from rich to poor, young to old, civilian to military or healthy to unhealthy. It’s a matter of finding a political consensus and weighing the public benefit against the inevitable economic drag.

The problem with socialism, if that’s what you choose to call it, is when the government intervenes to set price and output levels that do not reflect the value of a particular good of service. Sanders wants the government, not markets, to determine price in one way or another for high-speed internet, prescription drugs, medical services, college education, rent and consumer debt.

This causes problems because central planners, even with subsidies, are unable to keep up with fluctuations in supply and demand. It also can’t incentivize quality work if the price is set too low, which is how you end up with shortages and shoddy construction in countries that tried socialism.

In Bernie’s world, the best-case scenario is shortages and waiting lines. The worst case is a sort of government encroachment from economic decision-making into political and personal sphere, something that economist Friedrich Hayek warned of when he noted that both communism and fascism embraced control of the economy through central planning.

Hayek wrote that “the only truly progressive movement is a movement of freedom for the individual.” He wrote those words in the 1940s, but they still ring true today.