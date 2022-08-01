Buchanan County voters have plenty of candidates to choose from in today’s primary election.
Most of those candidates, it seems, are running in the Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat. That’s an exaggeration, but only a slight one.
A whopping 21 Republicans threw their names into the ring to replace Roy Blunt, a respected incumbent who is retiring after three terms in the Senate. Even with some solid choices like Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, the ridiculously large roster of candidates leaves the GOP establishment concerned that Eric Greitens, the scandal-plagued former governor, could emerge victorious with less than a majority. We will find out this evening.
Too bad some of those candidates didn’t decide to run for county clerk, auditor or recorder. For many contests on the county ballot, voters have a ridiculously small number of choices.
This is unfortunate, not because we don’t like the current auditor or clerk. They’d probably get our endorsement if they had an opponent. But a large number of unopposed races leads to voter apathy and creates an impression that once a candidate is elected, that person has a safe seat for life.
It shouldn’t be that way. We have elections so that voters do have a choice and elected officials are held accountable.
With the exception of presiding commissioner, where Al Purcell is running against Scott Nelson, Republican candidates run unopposed for circuit judge, associate circuit judge (two separate races), county clerk, circuit clerk, recorder, prosecuting attorney and auditor. The winners, except for presiding commissioner, will stroll into another four-year term because no Democrats entered the race.
On the Democratic side, Peggy Campbell is unopposed for collector and has no Republican challenger. If you think it’s any better in the local races for state representatives, think again. Incumbents face no opposition in both the primary and general elections in all of Buchanan County’s three House districts.
The dearth of candidates is particularly noteworthy in the race for prosecutor. The holder of this office wields considerable clout on how a jurisdiction addresses crime in a community. The state’s vague abortion statute may leave much discretion to prosecutors, so it would be nice to hear how more than one candidate feels about this and how they intend to interpret this statute.
This is not necessarily a critique of those on the ballot in our county. Most are good people and dedicated public servants who deserve our appreciation for sticking their necks out.
Unfortunately, there are not enough of them.
Don’t be surprised if turnout is tepid in this election. You can’t blame the public when there are so few choices.
