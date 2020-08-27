You don’t like to pay taxes, do you? Don’t feel bad, no one does.

This week, a 9-cent increase in the St. Joseph School District’s tax rate sparked the usual outrage over spendthrift ways and top-heavy administration. Similar complaints were voiced after a 6-cent increase in 2018 and a 13-cent hike in 2016, but not in 2019, when the Board of Education adopted a 3-cent rollback.

The issue, however, has more to do with stagnant growth than wild spending. That’s because the state’s Hancock law allows school districts, including the one in St. Joseph, to adjust rates every year based on changes in assessed valuation, inflation and factors like new construction and personal property increases.

Districts in growing communities with large increases in assessed value are required to reduce their tax rates, to avoid a windfall. Guess who that doesn’t include?

Dr. Gabe Edgar, associate superintendent, told the Board of Education that assessed valuation grew from $1.1 billion to $1.6 billion — that’s a lot of zeroes but an increase of less than 1%. Edgar made an interesting aside when he noted that the county’s assessed valuation excludes $71 million from Tax Increment Financing projects, a redevelopment incentive that results in taxing entities forfeiting some future revenue.

That, too, is a lot of zeros but not much more. Edgar said the $71 million’s impact would have been marginal on the district’s overall revenue, tax rate or Hancock compliance.

A district like St. Joseph is able to raise its rate to a certain level if the increase in assessed valuation doesn’t exceed the Consumer Price Index, which was just over 2%. Sluggish growth is a recipe for a levy increase if inflation is untamed.

Because the 9-cent increase falls within the Hancock limit, final approval is up to the elected board instead of voters. The question is whether the increase is justified.

The arguments for and against were similar to past years, but in 2020 this annual decision comes amid a pandemic and growing fears about the reliability of state aid to schools.

This levy increase wasn’t inevitable — the board always has a choice and made a politically sound decision to hold the line in 2019 — but a vote to leave $1 million on the table when so much is in doubt would be irresponsible to students and teachers. The rate increase may be distasteful to some, but rejecting it in this environment would have amounted to an abdication of the board’s fiduciary responsibilities.

Any entity, from schools to supermarkets to manufacturers, needs some degree of price flexibility to deal with fluctuations in revenue, expenses and business conditions.

Otherwise, you’re producing a commodity. Education, in our view, is more of a value-added proposition.