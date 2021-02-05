About eight years ago, a hedge fund manager named Bill Ackman made a $1 billion bet against a nutritional supplement company called Herbalife.

He did more than short the stock. During an investment conference, he trashed the company and called it a pyramid scheme. He lost his shorts when Herbalife stock surged 35%, but Ackman’s story remained largely confined to the business pages because his foil was not an army of independent investors. It was another hedge fund titan, a man named Carl Icahn.

Wall Street types eating their own doesn’t make for great TV.

It’s tempting to view the GameStop saga in David-vs.-Goliath terms, with little guys from Reddit threads taking on Wall Street elites. Certainly there’s some of that, but those who fueled the speculative fever that drove GameStop to dizzying heights will find that it’s sometimes more complicated than that.

Short-sellers aren’t going to win a popularity contest, but they serve a purpose when they identify weaker-performing companies and act as a natural check on the tendency to inflate share prices. With 5,000 mall leases in an industry that’s rapidly moving online, GameStop was a candidate for shorting.

The problem comes when a hedge fund manager, like Ackman, actively tries to undermine a stock that’s being shorted.

But it works both ways. There’s a certain pump-and-dump mentality that pushes the limits of what’s acceptable in driving up share prices into bubble territory. Is it a diamond in the rough of a self-fulfilling prophesy? That may be some of what the Securities and Exchange Commission examines in the coming months. Don’t be surprised if it turns out there were a few established investors lurking in those chat rooms, helping to fuel the frenzy.

Some acted like all of Wall Street was consumed with it, but on the sidelines stood thousands of Americans who invest actively in 401(k) and education savings accounts or passively though old-fashioned pensions.

Few of these long-term investors would shed tears for wealthy hedge funds that seem to make the rules and foolish investors who seem intent on breaking them. The job of regulators will be to ensure that this Wall Street drama remains confined to David and Goliath, if you will, without spilling over into the assets that so many Americans count on for their children’s education or their own retirement.

Not every stock deserves to appreciate, and not every investor needs to be protected from risks, even stupid ones. What regulators need to focus on is creating a level playing field and limiting contagion, which is not the same thing as risk.

Sometimes it all works out. Herbalife closed at over $54 last week, close to a 52-week high.