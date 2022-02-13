You can’t blame Northwest Missouri farmers for failing to watch all 14 minutes of the New York Times video called “Meet the People Paid to Kill the Planet.”
For starters, broadband access isn’t as good in the sticks as it is in Manhattan (the one in New York, not in Kansas). Your typical farmer would be spending a lot of time watching the video buffer before it gets to the part comparing you to Dr. Evil.
Besides, that’s a lot of time to spend listening to East Coast elites when you could be fixing machinery, tending to livestock or, who knows, just watching the sun set on your land.
But the few who did check it out might feel a sliver of pride when they get past the outrage of a thinly veiled hit piece advocating for more regulation of agriculture. It seems everyone is an expert in your business these days. Anyone with a Facebook account becomes a medical expert. Folks who haven’t been in a school since the Eisenhower administration think they can tell teachers how to teach in the 21st century.
So why shouldn’t New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (degree from Stanford, 2,500-square-foot house and net worth of $1.5 million) and some vegan from New York University have plenty of advice for the guy getting ready to plow fields for spring planting? In this sense, farmers have arrived.
The video can be boiled down to a few main beefs about farmers. They use too much land. They pollute. They have lobbyists. And they’re getting bigger.
There has been plenty of consolidation in agriculture, just as in manufacturing, health care and media. Missouri still has 95,000 farms of varying size, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. About 5,900 are more than 1,000 acres or larger.
Taken as a whole, these farms do use a lot of land. It would be difficult to feed the world from a window flower bed in Queens. But the point of this video isn’t to have a discussion about agriculture and sustainability. It’s to anger the portion of the population that has rarely or never been on a farm.
At one point, the narrator in the Times video intones, “Why aren’t we angry at the agriculture industry in this country?”
Probably because we’re blessed with fairly cheap food, even in today’s inflationary economy, and countries that don’t have that luxury tend to have lots of unrest. See Paris in 1789, St. Petersburg in 1917 and Tunisia in 2010.
The world now has 7 billion souls to feed, with a total of 10 billion expected in the next 40 years. Figuring out how to feed all these mouths in an environmentally responsible way will be the story of our times.
We’re sure farmers are on board, but we’re not sure about the East Coast elites. Everyone thinks they’re a farmer, but few people want to get their hands dirty.
