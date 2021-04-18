If you ask the people of any community if they’re generous, they should say “yes.”

It’s like one of those questions on a job interview: Are you a go-getter? “Why yes, you can hardly hold me back.”

For St. Joseph residents, when it comes time to walk the walk of generosity, the people of this community deliver. That was noted last week after a mother and three young children died in a vehicle accident on Pear Street.

The community responded to this tragedy and raised more than $40,000 in a matter of days on GoFundMe.

Other signs of generosity are easy to find, from United Way annual campaigns to Internal Revenue Service data that shows 1,360 individual or joint taxpayers in St. Joseph itemized charitable contributions in 2018, including 230 filers who made $50,000 or less in personal income.

The internet has its way of both disrupting and democratizing just about every aspect of life. Charitable giving is no different, with crowdsourcing sites, including GoFundMe, becoming a common method of raising money for causes that are both high profile and deep under the radar.

Consider that GoFundMe accounts were established for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by a police officer in a suburb of Minneapolis, along with various pleas for help with medical expenses, sick animals or nonprofit fundraising efforts throughout the country. Wright’s fundraiser, for the record, generated $839,000 in less than a week.

There’s nothing wrong with this approach of cutting out the middle man and making a direct appeal. The model proves successful for GoFundMe, which is why comments earlier this year from the website’s CEO were so illuminating.

“We are proud of the role that GoFundMe plays in connecting those in need with those who are ready to help,” said CEO Tim Cadogan. “But our platform was never meant to be a source of support for basic needs, and it can never be a replacement for robust federal COVID-19 relief that is generous and targeted to help millions of Americans who are struggling.”

Here is the paradox with giving. People trust individuals, even if they are total strangers, and are willing to cut them a check in a time of need. More power to them; we make absolutely no judgment about the legitimacy of the cause or the way that these funds will be put to good use.

It’s just strange that institutions — governments, nonprofits, schools and service agencies — often encounter a corresponding level of distrust. This comes despite oversight and an ability to disperse services or funding more broadly, in order to provide an equitable level of help.

GoFundMe and other sites can’t cover all of society’s needs. The public will need to learn to spread its trust more widely. And organizations will need to earn it.