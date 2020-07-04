Missourians who lost their jobs due to the pandemic could receive a jolt today when the Missouri Department of Labor reimposes rules that require a work search in order to receive unemployment benefits. Those rules had been waived as the coronavirus drove the economy into recession and new claims for unemployment benefits surged.

Now, many who are laid off will need to perform three work search activities — things like filing an application on an employment site, doing a job interview or attending a skills workshop — in order to receive benefits. The state also reimposes a waiting week for new claims and a charge on employer accounts for unemployment claims.

It’s not a small matter. The state has already paid more than $2 billion in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic as Missouri’s unemployment rate reached 10%.

In Buchanan County, 2,293 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in all of 2019. In the last three months, 6,382 Buchanan County residents filed an initial claim. That’s quite a spike, one that has contributed to a state unemployment insurance trust fund that’s narrowed from $1 trillion in January to $698 million at the year’s midway point.

So the state certainly has its reasons for taking a harder line with workers who want to receive benefits. The work activity exemption needed to expire at some point, the question is why now?

It would be a good question for the Missouri Department of Labor & Industrial Relations, but officials in Jefferson City weren’t answering questions. They instead referred callers to the department website.

In St. Joseph, the Missouri Job Center at 22nd Street and Frederick Avenue remained closed last week amid the pandemic. We would suggest that if it’s time to eliminate the work rule waiver, then perhaps it’s time to open up the office for those seeking help with employment.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer provided some insight. He told our reporter that unemployment checks, which include a $600 federal supplement, can provide a disincentive to returning to work. Give him credit for coming to the phone — something state officials refused to do — but something tells us that those who lost work during the pandemic would much rather be on the job than on the dole.

Social service agencies sometimes run tabletop exercises to give the general public a glimpse of life in poverty.

It’s a well-meaning but fake endeavor. For many Missourians, filing for unemployment and dealing with the lack of answers, the bureaucracy and the closed doors might be the closest approximation of what those in poverty experience on a daily basis.

Let’s hope Missouri labor officials are a little more helpful with those who really need their help in the long run.