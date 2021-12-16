A new government report sheds light on the economic fallout from the pandemic-related business shutdowns of 2020.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis found that gross domestic product — the total value of goods and services — fell in three out of four U.S. counties from 2019 to 2020. Only 834 of 3,112 counties reported a GDP increase in 2020.
Closer to home, GDP dropped 2.5% to $6.4 billion in the four counties that make up the St. Joseph metropolitan area, according to BEA data. In Buchanan County alone, GDP fell 2.4% from 2019 to 2000, to $4.5 billion.
It could have been worse. Metropolitan areas saw more severe economic contraction on the whole, with an average GDP decrease of 3.5% nationwide. Buchanan County ranked 77th out of 115 Missouri counties for percentage rate of decline, most likely an indicator of the large number of workers who were considered essential in St. Joseph’s manufacturing economy.
The St. Joseph economy still grew from $4.7 billion to $6.3 billion, measured by GDP, from 2010 to 2020.
These kinds of statistics can appear wonkish on the whole, but the numbers contain stories of individuals trying to make ends meet during the challenges of stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns during the pandemic’s early days. It was not easy, especially for those in service industries that completely shut down for a time, but employees and owners of nearly every type of business experienced struggles. Those are reflected in the numbers.
Heading into year three of the pandemic, with questions over how much to panic over the omicron variant, it would seem now is the time to approach the challenge with less of an all-or-nothing attitude and with more of a measured or tactical strategy. In the spring of 2020, the initial instinct was to shut everything down, but this move came at great economic and personal costs. Many policymakers, we would hope, would be loath to repeat such a response.
But the reaction to this reaction can be equally extreme. Some would like to tie the hands of local health authorities and government bodies with restrictions on masking and quarantine orders, steps made under the false assumption that the pandemic has disappeared or it’s not that bad. While it’s easy to understand the desire to be done with it all, this lack of flexibility could prove counterproductive.
Is it just a cold? No way, not with 800,000 Americans dead from COVID-19. We need to listen to health authorities.
But psychic numbing works both ways, both with the economic impact and the health/medical impact. It will be important for policymakers to balance both.
