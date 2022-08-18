Walk into most high school gymnasiums and you’ll see a series of banners that commemorate past athletic success.
The biggest banners are usually reserved for state champions, those teams and individuals that topped all other competitors in their class during a given season. They stand as a point of pride for alumni and an inspiration as today’s competitors take to the field or court.
Someone who feels strongly about a particular school would have no trouble remembering these past champions.
One team, however, may have fallen under the radar, but its accomplishment on the diamond was just as significant as a state championship for a particular school in football, basketball or some other sport. These players should not be forgotten.
This summer, American Legion Post 11 won the American Legion Baseball Missouri AAA State Tournament in Sedalia. The Post 11 team, made up of high school-aged players from in and around St. Joseph, beat opponents from Jefferson City, Festus and Washington, Missouri. They advanced to the South Regional in Alabama, where they finished sixth out of eight of the best teams in a multi-state region.
While American Legion baseball is not affiliated with high schools or sanctioned by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, that doesn’t diminish the accomplishment. These Post 11 players can be considered state champions in their own right. American Legion baseball has been played in Missouri since 1929, but this is the first time St. Joseph Post 11 has gone all the way in the state tournament. Moreover, it is something that can be shared by players from multiple St. Joseph high schools and other schools in the region. In a short period, they came together for the summer season, learning new lessons in teamwork and cooperation.
We hope that Post 11’s success sparks increased interest in summer baseball among high school players and younger participants coming up through the pipeline. St. Joseph has a rich tradition in baseball, something that’s evident with the St. Joseph Mustangs on summer evenings.
Perhaps a fitting tribute for the Post 11 team would be a pennant marking the accomplishment to fly proudly at Phil Welch Stadium or some other venue where baseball is played. These boys of summer may have been overlooked, but they had a season to remember in 2022.
