The presidential election and the coronavirus sucked most of the air out of the news cycle last fall. Another threat assessment from another government agency may have fallen on deaf ears.

In October, the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert regarding potential Chinese cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including the power sector. CISA warned of state-sponsored cyberattacks that could target industries that are critical to U.S. national security and economic interests, like ports, power plants and financial services.

The warning followed news that Russian hackers penetrated some utility networks in 2017. When the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s own staff report urged bulk power system operators to better secure the grid, it sounded like serious stuff for another day.

Then came an odd story earlier this month that a hacker gained access to a Florida city’s water treatment facility, using remote software. A supervisor, working from home, noticed an attempt to increase levels of sodium hydroxide and reversed it before anyone was harmed.

Little is known, publicly at least, about who was involved in this breach. It could be some type of foreign adversary or terrorist group, but even if it’s a kid in a basement somewhere, it exposes potentially grave weaknesses in utility systems.

The close call in Florida comes as more employees are able to work remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sometimes, that even applies to utilities, which traditionally have been more of a closed network as far computer systems go. That’s starting to change, and the interconnected nature of electric distribution means that the impact of one utility’s failing could possibly cascade to others.

The threat, while not immediate, is something to think about while sitting through your scheduled blackout or waiting for plumbing fixes that will bring water back to the house. In St. Joseph, many of us experienced utility disruptions during the polar vortex that showed just how critical these systems are to how we live and work.

It was disheartening, but not surprising, that the rolling power blackouts became just another political prop, with liberals and conservatives falling all over themselves to find freezing wind turbines or frozen piles of coal to justify a preconceived position.

Here’s a preconceived position that everyone should agree on.

Utilities remain the ultimate target of opportunity for enemies who want to cause maximum chaos with minimal effort. A reliable energy grid is important, but it’s just as important to do everything possible to keep the wolf outside the virtual door.